Duke baseball weekend recap

Duke ventured west for Stanford’s first home ACC series and it was a forgettable trip. The Blue Devils’ baseball team was swept in a three-game series this weekend, bringing a halt to momentum that saw Duke win four straight games and eight of its previous nine. Duke struggled at the plate in each of the first two games, scoring one run in each on a combined nine hits. The Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead in the series finale before giving up big innings in the third and fourth. Here are recaps of each game from this weekend:

Stanford 5, Duke 1

On Friday, Wallace Clark doubled in the first run of the game in the third inning and that was the extent of the Blue Devils’ offensive highlights. Duke had four hits and a walk, only stranding three runners. Matt Scott (4-0) stifled the Blue Devils for six innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight. Trevor Moore retired all six batters he faced and Aidan Keenan finished off the game for Stanford. The Blue Devils pitched backward of their typical Friday pitching plan. Aidan Weaver had the first inning and James Tallon pitched the next two. Stanford’s first run came against Gabe Nard in the fifth inning, and loss was charged to Reid Easterly (2-1) for allowing four runs and only retiring two batters. Kyle Johnson, who had been Duke’s Friday starter, pitched the last two innings. He didn’t give up a run, allowing one hit and one walk.

Stanford 11, Duke 1 (8 innings)

On Saturday, the Cardinal scored four runs in the second inning and had two-run innings in the fourth and fifth before freshman sensation Rintaro Sasaki ended the game with a three-run home run. That triggered the ACC’s 10-run mercy rule. Andrew Healy (2-2) started and gave up six runs (five earned) in his 3 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits and a walk. Max Stammel gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings, and Bryce Brannon surrendered Sasaki’s homer that ended it. Sasaki, a 6-foot, 275-pounder from Japan, is the son of Shohei Ohtani’s high school coach. Sasaki set the Japanese high school record for career homers with 140; he was 3-for-5 with two homers in this game, having hit a solo shot in the at-bat before his game-ending blast. Tyler Albright drove in Duke’s only run with a sacrifice fly. Jake Hyde had the Blue Devils’ only multi-hit game, going 2-for-3.

Stanford 10, Duke 5