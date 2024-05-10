The Blue Devils entered the weekend looking to solidify their credentials for being a regional host in the NCAA tournament.

Of greater concern for Duke (33-15, 14-11 ACC) was normal Friday night starter Jonathan Santucci being a late scratch from his start. A reason for his absence wasn’t given.

The Yellow Jackets won the first of a three-game series 11-8 on Friday night in Atlanta.

On Friday, the makeshift pitching effort in the wake of Santucci’s scratch gave up at least one run in six of the eight innings Georgia Tech came to bat.

Ryan Higgins started the game and gave up two runs in the first inning, leaving in the second after recording five outs. Jimmy Romano relieved him and was charged with allowing four runs on three hits and a walk, only notching two outs.

Gabriel Nard was the only one of Duke’s six pitchers who escaped without allowing a run; he faced four batters and notched two outs.

David Boisvert (2-1) took the loss for allowing two runs, one each in the fourth and fifth. Fran Oschell III gave up a run in the sixth and walked the leadoff batter of the eighth; he was replaced by Charlie Beilenson, who allowed Oschell’s runner to score and gave up a run of his own to complete the damage.

Duke had a four-run lead before GT came to the plate; the Blue Devils got a three-run homer by Alex Stone in the first, and added an unearned run on a single by Wallace Clark. Zac Morris had an RBI single in the third and Logan Bravo had a two-run homer in the fourth that gave Duke a 7-6 lead.

Duke’s only other run came in the eighth on a single by Stone, who was 3-for-4, and made it a 9-8 deficit before GT’s pair of insurance runs. The Blue Devils didn’t have a baserunner in the ninth.

(this will be updated after each game this weekend)