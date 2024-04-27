Here is recap of the other games in the series:

Duke dropped the series opener in a tough-luck 4-2 loss on Friday night.

The Blue Devils dropped Saturday’s middle game in the series 7-6, scoring four runs in the eighth and ninth innings combined, but that rally falling short.

Duke fell too far behind in each of the first two games against Florida State and lost its first ACC series since March 22-24 against N.C. State.

On Saturday, FSU (34-8, 13-7 ACC) broke a 2-2 tie with Marco Dinges’ three-run home run in the fifth and notched two insurance runs in the sixth, which provided enough cushion to withstand a rally by Duke (29-14, 13-10).

Kyle Johnson (3-1) gave up FSU’s first five runs, as the freshman gave up six hits and a walk in his five innings. Jimmy Romano was charged with allowing FSU’s last two runs, those coming on an RBI double by Alex Lodise and an RBI single by Cam Smith.

Duke’s only runs through the first seven innings came on Devin Obee’s two-run homer in the fourth. Obee’s RBI groundout was Duke’s first run of its comeback, and Chase Krewson had a two-out, two-run single that made it a 7-5 deficit.

Ben Miller led off the bottom of the ninth with a homer that made it 7-6. AJ Gracia walked and Alex Stone singled to put the winning run on base; Logan Bravo struck out, the Blue Devils got runners to second and third with one out on a passed ball, but Obee popped up for the second out and Wallace Clark lined out to second base to end the game.

It’s the first time this season Duke has lost three straight games. Sunday’s series finale will Duke’s last game for a week, as the Blue Devils are coming up on their exam break.

