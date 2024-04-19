Here is recap of each game this weekend:

Duke entered the weekend in a three-way tie for second in the Coastal Division, and Virginia Tech is one of the other teams that was 11-7 in the ACC (the other is Virginia). They’re all chasing North Carolina, which has already lost both games at N.C. State this weekend (through Friday night).

The Blue Devils beat the Hokies 9-8 in a rollercoaster of a game, getting a go-ahead run on Ben Miller’s single in the 11th and riding closer Charlie Beilenson to finish off the win.

Duke trailed by two twice and blew a four-run lead before winning the series opener at Virginia Tech on Friday night.

On Friday, Miller punched a single through the left side to score Tyler Albright in the 11th and that was only part of Miller’s heroics.

Miller led off the ninth with a home run that tied the game at 8-8. That came an inning after Logan Bravo’s leadoff homer made it a one-run game. Miller, playing for the first time in a week and a half because of a hand injury, was 3-for-5; Bravo was 3-for-4 with a double and two homers.

Beilenson didn’t pick up a save in the one-run win because he was already in the game. Duke’s closer pitched the last four innings, allowing a two-out double in the 11th and issuing an intentional walk before getting the game-ending groundout.

Beilenson has pitched in 19 of Duke’s 37 games and allowed 12 runs, all of them coming in a three-game stretch. He hasn’t allowed a run in eight straight appearances, that spanning 16 1/3 innings.

This was a bit of a game of runs — Virginia Tech scored the first two, Duke scored the next six, the Hokies scored six after that, and Duke the last three.

Zac Morris was 3-for-5 with a homer and Alex Stone was 2-for-5.

Jonathan Santucci started for Duke, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits, four walks and two hit batters. Owen Proksch gave up VT’s other three runs (two earned); Gabriel Nard (1 1/3 innings) and Jackson Emus (one out) had scoreless showings to bridge the game to Beilenson.

