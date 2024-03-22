Here is a recap of each game this weekend:

Duke entered the weekend .500 in the ACC, having won two of three games at Wake Forest and losing two of three to Clemson last weekend.

The Blue Devils lost Friday’s series opener 4-3 at N.C. State, getting outhit and issuing 10 walks.

Duke dropped a baseball series opener for the first time this season and has lost three straight ACC games.

On Friday, Jonathan Santucci gave up three runs despite not allowing a hit in his 5 1/3 innings, and N.C. State broke a tied game in the seventh inning to win the series opener.

Duke’s ace surrendered seven walks and threw a wild pitch. He walked the first three batters of the bottom of the fifth inning, and then N.C. State got a couple of RBI groundouts to take a 2-1 lead.

Luke Bravo led off the sixth with a homer to tie the game at 2-2. Santucci issued a one-out walk in the bottom of the inning and was pulled, and Owen Proksch surrendered a single and two walks to put the Wolfpack back in front.

Again, Duke tied the game in the next inning. Devin Obee led off the seventh with a triple and scored on Wallace Clark’s sacrifice fly.

Gabriel Nard (0-2), who entered for Proksch in the sixth, gave up a one-out double and single in consecutive batters for N.C. State to take back the lead.

Duke didn’t have another baserunner until two outs in the ninth, when Obee walked and reached second on a wild pitch. Clark struck out to end the game.

(this will be updated after other games this weekend.)