Blue Devils take series opener against Clemson; Tigers win middle game

Advertisement

Duke got off to a good start in its second ACC series of the season, and then Clemson evened things up in the middle game. The Blue Devils won the series opener against Clemson on Friday night, 5-2 at Jack Coombs Field. Clemson staved off Duke in the middle game, 8-7 on Saturday. It’s the second of 10 ACC series this season, with Duke having won two of three at Wake Forest last weekend. This is Clemson’s first ACC series of the season. Here is a recap of each game this weekend::

Clemson 8, Duke 7

On Saturday, Clemson went up 8-2 in the seventh inning and Duke almost came all the way back in the bottom half, but that was where the Blue Devils’ scoring ended. Both teams scored in the first, and Duke took a 2-1 lead into the fifth because of an unearned run. Clemson got a three-run homer from Jimmy Obertop in the fifth to take a lead, and then doubled its run total in the seventh when Tristan Bissetta hit a grand slam. Obertop’s homer came off of Edward Hart, who was facing his first batter after Gabriel Nard put two runners on. Bissetta’s slam came against Josh Allen, also the first (and only) batter he faced. Duke’s runs in the seventh came first on a bases-loaded walk, and then a wild pitch. Alex Stone had a two-run single, and AJ Gracia drove him in with a single to make it a one-run game. The Blue Devils got a two-out single in the eighth, but Zac Morris was caught stealing. Stone and Logan Bravo reached base with one out in the ninth, but a flyout and foul out ended the game. (this will be updated following the other game this weekend.)

Duke 5, Clemson 2