Duke baseball weekend recap

Duke’s baseball team bounced back from a tough series-opening loss to win two of three games at Georgia Tech this weekend.

The Blue Devils (18-22, 8-13 ACC) stayed hot after sweeping Notre Dame last weekend, and has now won five of its last six ACC games.

Coach Chris Pollard missed the first two games of the series because of health and safety protocols relating to COVID-19, Duke announced Friday afternoon.

**********

Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend:

Georgia Tech 12, Duke 11 (10 innings)

Duke lost an 11-6 lead when Georgia Tech put up a five-run seventh, and then the Yellow Jackets won on a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th.

The Blue Devils got off to a strong start with a four-run first, which included a lead-off homer by Alex Mooney and a two-run homer by Chad Knight. Georgia Tech came back with three runs in the bottom of the first, setting a tone for how the game would play out.

Duke’s lead was 8-6 entering the seventh, and the Blue Devils grew the lead to five with Wil Hoyle’s RBI single and Devin Obee’s two-run double.

Georgia Tech roared back with a grand slam by Drew Compton and a sac fly by Chandler Simpson.

Zach Maxwell (4-0) shut down Duke’s offense for the final three innings, allowing one hit, one walk and striking out five.

Georgia Tech won on Compton’s two-out single, driving in Tres Gonzalez from second base.

Duke 8, Georgia Tech 4

Duke scored in each of the last four innings, starting with a two-run double by RJ Schreck in the sixth and a three-run homer by Graham Pauley in the seventh.

Georgia Tech (25-16, 10-11) scored four in the seventh – on a bases-loaded walk, a balk, and a two-run infield single – to make it a 5-4 game, but Duke’s Luke Fox recorded the final out and then shut down the Yellow Jackets in the last two innings.

Jonathan Santucci started for Duke and pitched four scoreless innings, followed by two scoreless innings from Adam Boucher (3-2), who picked up the win.

Schreck was 3-for-5, while catcher Alex Stone was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Obee hit a solo homer in the eighth.

Duke 15, Georgia Tech 14

A wild slugfest of a series finale saw Duke jump out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and, though the Blue Devils never lost the lead, they held on through a few stages of a Yellow Jackets rally.

Pauley hit a solo homer and Luke Storm had an RBI double in the first for Duke, and in the second Hoyle hit a solo homer and Schreck launched a three-run blast.

Duke’s lead was 7-0 on Stone’s homer in the fourth, and that’s when GT’s bats woke up. Georgia Tech got three homers (all solo) in the fourth, and then Andrew Jenkins hit a two-run double in the fifth.

Both teams scored five runs in the sixth. First it was Duke taking a two-run lead to a 12-5 advantage – Schreck and Damon Lux hitting two-run singles and Obee driving in a run with an infield single, all with two outs. And then GT tallied five runs, also without the ball leaving the ballpark, all but one of the runs coming with one out.

Fireworks in the ninth saw both teams score three runs – Duke on a two-run homer by Hoyle and an RBI double by Pauley, GT on a sac fly and a two-run homer.

Fox pitched the last two innings and got the final out on a lineout to left field.