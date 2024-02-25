Blue Devils roll to sweep of Northwestern, with all systems firing in last two games

Duke had three different games in a three-game series against Northwestern this weekend at Jack Coombs Field. The Blue Devils won all three to run their unbeaten start to the season to seven games. It’s Duke’s best start to a season since 2008, when the Blue Devils started 12-0 Here is a breakdown of each game this weekend:

Duke 2, Northwestern 0

On Friday, Jonathan Santucci pitched a career-high six innings and struck out 10 batters (one shy of a career high) to start the weekend on the right note. The junior lefty allowed five hits and three walks. Santucci never had a 1-2-3 inning but pitched into and out of trouble, getting out of a second-and-third, one-out situation in the third inning with two strikeouts, and getting out of a first-and-third, one-out situation in the fourth with a strikeout and groundout. Owen Proksch pitched the seventh and eighth, allowing a hit and a walk and striking out three. Charlie Beilenson allowed a hit and struck out the side in the ninth for his fourth save in Duke’s first five games. The only two runs Duke needed came in the first two innings. Ben Miller hit a solo home run in the first, and Wallace Clark singled in the second to drive in Devin Obee.

Duke 8, Northwestern 2

On Saturday, Northwestern scored its first run of the series in the first inning. And then Duke got it back and then some. The Blue Devils scored five runs in the bottom of the first, on RBI singles by Miller and Obee, sacrifice flies by AJ Gracia and Macon Winslow, and then on a triple by Kyle Johnson. That proved more than enough support for Andrew Healy, who pitched four innings and gave up four hits and two walks, plus that first-inning run, which was unearned. Four Blue Devil relievers combined for the last five innings. Gabriel Nard, Edward Hart and Ryan Higgins all pitched 1 1/3 innings, none of them allowing a run. Tim Noone pitched the ninth and allowed the Wildcats’ second run. Winslow added an RBI double later in the game, and Clark hit a solo homer. Duke’s last run came on a sacrifice fly by Alex Stone.

Duke 20, Northwestern 9