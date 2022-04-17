Duke baseball weekend recap

Duke not only won its first ACC series of the season, it swept a Notre Dame that entered the weekend in second place in the Atlantic Division.

The Blue Devils (16-20, 6-12 ACC) won in runaway fashion Thursday, in extra innings Friday, and then got masterful pitching Saturday to close out the sweep.

Duke had lost seven straight ACC games and nine of its last 10, having been swept by Miami and Wake Forest in the last two weekends.

"I'm really proud of our team," coach Chris Pollard said through a release. "We've had a tough stretch and tough two weeks of conference play, had our backs against the wall a little bit. We had a top-10 team coming into Coombs, and a team that is veteran and very good on the road the last two years.

“We played really good baseball. I'm proud of our team getting greedy today and want the sweep."

**********

Here is a recap of each game from this weekend:

Duke 15, Notre Dame 5

Duke won the series opener by busting out to a 6-0 lead, and then when the score tightened in the middle innings, a seven-run eighth inning provided all the breathing room the Blue Devils needed.

Andrew Yu hit a two-run homer in the first, and Alex Mooney had an RBI single in the second. RJ Schreck, Devin Obee and Chris Davis all drove in runs with productive outs in the first three innings, also.

Graham Pauley bookended the scoring in the eighth, hitting RBI singles for the first and last runs. In between, Schreck hit a two-run homer, Wil Hoyle singled in a run, and Mooney hit a two-run double.

Jonathan Santucci (1-1) earned the win on the mound by pitching four scoreless innings to start, giving up only one hit and one walk. John Natoli struggled in relief, but Josh Allen and Jimmy Loper pitched a combined 4 2/3 innings, allowing only one unearned run on two hits and a walk.

Duke 4, Notre Dame 3 (11 innings)

Schreck hit a one-out single to drive in Alex Mooney from second base in the 11th inning, clinching Duke’s first ACC series win of the season in dramatic fashion.

Schreck’s game-winning hit came after Luke Storm hit a solo homer in the eighth to tie the game at 3-3.

Duke tallied nine hits against Notre Dame starter John Michael Bertrand – last week’s ACC pitcher of the week – in six innings, but the only scoring before Storm’s homer was a two-run single by Mooney in the fourth.

Marcus Johnson started for Duke and pitched six innings, allowing all three runs on five hits and three walks, striking out six. Billy Seidl, who’s been Duke’s Sunday starter in past series, pitched two innings in relief, and then Loper (3-1) pitched the final three innings.

Duke 6, Notre Dame 2

Duke got a two-run homer from Damon Lux and an RBI single by Yu in the fourth to open up a 4-0 lead, and tacked on two more runs in the next two innings to cruise to the sweep.

Aaron Beasley started and pitched three scoreless innings. Luke Fox took over from there and pitched into the ninth, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out nine in his 5 1/3 innings. Josh Allen recorded the final two outs.

Duke’s Sunday trio of pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts and two walks.