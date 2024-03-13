Blue Devils split a couple of games with Rider

Duke didn’t carry its momentum forward from winning its first ACC series, but the Blue Devils will take it into their second league matchup. Duke lost the first game of a two-game series against Rider (2-10), and then blew out the Broncs the following day. The Blue Devils (14-3) play host to Clemson this weekend. The Tigers are 14-1 and haven't played an ACC series yet, though they did sweep a shortened two-game series against South Carolina earlier this season. Here is a breakdown of each game against Rider:

Rider 6, Duke 2

On Tuesday, Duke out-hit Rider but couldn’t come up with the big ones, losing the first game of the two-game set. Zac Morris, Alex Stone, AJ Gracia and Devin Obee each had two hits, with both of Stone’s being doubles and Tyler Albright adding a double. Duke stranded six runners, hitting into two double plays and having a runner caught stealing (Morris). Clayton Poliey was the pitcher who flummoxed the Blue Devils for most of the game. He pitched eight innings, allowing eight hits. He didn’t issue a walk and had eight strikeouts. Duke starter Tim Noone gave up three runs in three innings. Aidan Weaver gave up a run in the fourth, and Edward Hart was tagged for Rider’s last two runs. Duke got three shutout innings from Ryan Higgins, plus one from Fran Oschell III.

Duke 18, Rider 4