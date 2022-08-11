Duke announces NIL partnership

Duke has announced a partnership with INFLCR to create a portal for the school’s student-athletes to connect with businesses for NIL opportunities.

Thursday’s announcement introduced Blue Devil Exchange, which is already up and running with a frequently asked questions section on the front page.

“Since the inception of the NCAA's new NIL regulations last summer, the goal has been to provide Duke student-athletes with the best tools to capitalize in the marketplace,” athletics director Nina King said through a news release. “Through the great partnership between Duke and INFLCR, we're excited to launch the Blue Devil Exchange as a one-stop resource for businesses and sponsors to connect directly with our student-athletes.

“This technology allows our student-athletes to enhance their personal brand, market themselves and provides the resources and education for success in the NIL space."

After a business registers on Blue Devil Exchange, it can access a database of student-athletes from Duke to contact them directly.

The news release states that INFLCR and Duke will not be involved in NIL negotiations.

Once an agreement is reached between business and student-athlete, a customized reporting form compliant with North Carolina law and Duke’s NIL guidelines is created and forwarded to the university.

Blue Devil Exchange also features a payment processing tool to pay student-athletes and create a 1099 form. The platform while provide education on NIL issues, including financial literacy and brand building, while providing market research and tracking social media growth and engagement.