CHARLOTTE — Duke’s Thursday night quarterfinal matchup is now set. The Blue Devils will face Syracuse in a rubber match for a right to play in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday.

Syracuse found its way into the quarterfinal round by defeating Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers, 73-59, in the Wednesday nightcap.

The Blue Devils lost their first meeting to Syracuse in Durham, 95-91, after point guard Tre Jones suffered a shoulder injury just minutes into the contest.

Jones, who had recorded four steals in the opening minutes of the game, missed the remainder of the game, and Duke subsequently struggled to keep Syracuse guards Tyus Battle and Frank Howard in check. The Orange duo combined for 48 points in their win.

The second meeting on February 23 again saw the Blue Devils take the floor without a significant piece of its lineup, ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year winner Zion Williamson watched from the bench after suffering a knee sprain against North Carolina in the previous game.

Despite Williamson’s absence, the Blue Devils defeated the Orange on the road 75-65 behind 30 points and seven assists from RJ Barrett and 20 points from Alex O’Connell, who started in place of Williamson.

The third matchup will again see the Blue Devils take the floor without an important piece of the puzzle, as Marques Bolden will be watching from the sidelines with a sprained MCL in which he suffered in the early moments of Duke’s season finale matchup with UNC.

Bolden’s absence will be a big one against Syracuse, as the Orange’s Paschal Chukwu has the ability to pose major problems in the paint. Chukwu finished with just eight points and six rebounds in the last matchup with Duke, but posted 10 points and 18 rebounds in the first contest.

Bolden provided Duke with 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in the first matchup, but played just 10 minutes in the second when he scored just four points, but grabbed eight rebounds.

Williamson's status for Thursday had not been released as of 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Syracuse could potentially be without its leading scorer, Tyus Battle, who sat out Wednesday’s game with Pitt.

The game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of North Carolina and Louisville, who tip-off at 7 p.m.