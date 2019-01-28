Duke aggressive on Walker Kessler
Walker Kessler has been one of the hottest names on the planet in the class of 2020. The 7-foot, 235-pounder from Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia now holds a Duke offer.And the Blue Devil...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news