Duke adjusts to Class of 2025's calendar
DURHAM – Let’s run through the timeline of Duke’s previous recruiting classes as the context first: - By this date, Sept. 27, in Jon Scheyer’s transitional recruiting class — the one he assembled a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news