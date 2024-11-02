Duke adds Shelton Henderson to No. 1 class

The calendar turned to November but Duke’s hot streak in recruiting remained the same.

Shelton Henderson became the fourth commit in the Blue Devils’ Class of 2025 in the last three weeks, solidifying Duke’s standing as the top class and providing the Blue Devils a 5-star off-ball guard, wing-type of player.

He committed to Duke on Saturday afternoon.

Henderson is a 6-5, 210-pounder from Bellaire, Texas. He’s a strong finisher around the rim with solid upper-body strength. He’s ranked as the No. 12 player in the Class of 2025.

Duke was later on Henderson than most and didn’t offer until June. The Blue Devils were his last reported offer. That ground was obviously made up over the last few months, with Duke beating out in-state programs Texas, Texas Tech, Houston and Texas A&M.

Henderson’s final three were Duke, Texas and Louisville.

The first two commits of Duke’s class were the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, announced Oct. 11. Cameron Boozer is a 6-9 forward, while Cayden is a 6-4 guard. About a week and a half later, Duke landed Nikolas Khamenia, a 6-8 wing/forward type and 4-star from Studio City, Calif.