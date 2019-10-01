News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 12:49:45 -0500') }} football Edit

David Cutcliffe talks Pitt

David Cutcliffe and Duke face a tough challenge with Pitt coming to town on Saturday.
David Cutcliffe and Duke face a tough challenge with Pitt coming to town on Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports)
Brian McLawhorn • DevilsIllustrated
@BrianRIVALS
Publisher

Duke football is fresh off a dominating victory over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The win marked one of the biggest road wins in recent memory for the Blue Devils. This weekend they return home for...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}