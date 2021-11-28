David Cutcliffe, Duke agree to mutual separation

Duke announced that football coach David Cutcliffe and the school have reached a mutual agreement for separation on Sunday afternoon, ending his 14-year tenure with the Blue Devils.

“After some detailed and amiable discussions with (athletics director) Nina King, we've mutually decided that it is the right time for change in the leadership of Duke Football,” Cutcliffe said through a news release.

Associate head coach Trooper Taylor will serve as Duke’s interim coach, the university announced.

“We are extremely grateful for David's leadership over the past 14 seasons,” King said through the news release. “He lifted our program to unprecedented heights, both on and off the field, while maintaining the core values of the University and we could not be more appreciative of his mentorship of every student-athlete who played for Duke during his tenure.”

Cutcliffe was hired in Dec. 2007 and took over a program that won eight games in the previous five seasons. He was named ACC coach of the year twice and the national coach of the year in 2013.

Duke was 77-97 under Cutcliffe, with six bowl game appearances (three wins) and the 2013 ACC Coastal Division championship.

Duke’s win in the 2015 Pinstripe Bowl was the program’s first bowl victory since 1961. The eight-game winning streak in 2013 was the program’s longest winning streak since 1941.

A national search will begin immediately for Cutcliffe’s replacement, the release said.