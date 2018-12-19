David Cutcliffe breaks down the 2019 recruiting class
David Cutcliffe and the Duke football team signed 20 players in the class of 2019 on Wednesday. The Blue Devils addressed several needs in the class most notably along the offensive and defensive l...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news