Duke will be without freshman Dariq Whitehead after he underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot.

Whitehead, the No. 1 prospect for the Class of 2022, suffered the injury Monday in a team workout. The surgery was performed Tuesday by Duke athletics chief medical officer Dr. Ned Amendola.

The 6-6 wing is expected to play "this fall," according to the news release from Duke.

"We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure today, and is in the best care with our doctors and rehabilitation staff," coach Jon Scheyer said through a news release. "We’re confident he'll be back on the court soon.”

Duke is 69 days away from the season opener against Jacksonville.

Whitehead is expected to start and handle some ball-handling responsibilities behind guards Jeremy Roach and Tyrese Proctor this season.