DURHAM – Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead underwent an X-ray on his injured foot and results were positive, coach Jon Scheyer said Tuesday.

“Dariq had an X-ray today, really positive news, he’s moving in a great direction,” Scheyer said. “He’s right on schedule, as far as his recovery goes, if not even ahead.”

Whitehead has been out since Aug. 29 with a fracture in his right foot, for which he underwent surgery the following day.

There isn’t a timeline, Scheyer said, other than Whitehead is expected to play “this fall.” Whitehead has a few benchmarks to clear in the next couple of weeks that will further illuminate when the freshman will get on the court for practices.

“We haven’t set a timeline because … there’s a few steps he has to take still in order to get there,” Scheyer said. “But it’s going to be sometime this fall.

“I think we’ll really see these next couple of weeks as he starts to get on the floor and start to put pressure on his foot a little bit more and see what it looks like. But he’s in a great spot.”

The 6-6, 190-pound wing was the No. 1 player in the Class of 2022 rankings.

Duke’s first official practice was Monday, and the program held a media day Tuesday with interviews for each coach and player.