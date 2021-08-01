Dariq Whitehead commits to Duke

Duke has struck for the second time in less than a week and this time it’s the nation’s No. 6 rated prospect, Dariq Whitehead, who has announced his intentions to play for the Blue Devils.

If there were any questions regarding Jon Scheyer and his young staff’s ability to maintain Duke’s high level of recruiting - they don’t exist now.

Whitehead, a five-star wing from Montverde (Fla.) Academy, announced his decision to commit to Duke this evening, choosing the Blue Devils over Florida State and Kansas.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound rising senior is noted for his versatility and fitting into the mold of the long, hybrid forward that Duke has coveted for so long.

Whitehead has fluctuated within the Rivals.com top 15 since 2019, but an outstanding spring and summer has catapulted him into the top 10, placing him as the No. 3 rated small forward in the class of 2022.

He was a top target for 22 schools that extended him an offer before he settled on his top three of Duke, Kansas and Florida State.