Dariq Whitehead adds to offer list

When the NCAA announced the end of the recruiting dead period and the allowance for visits and in-person contact, it quickly became clear that June would be an important and busy month.

And already in less than a week, Duke has taken advantage.

Head coach in waiting Jon Scheyer has wasted no time in pursuing his top targets for the class of 2022. He recently extended an offer to Dereck Lively, one of the class’ top big men. Today, he put Duke’s name in the hat for one of the nation’s top small forwards.

On Tuesday, five-star Dariq Whitehead announced on Twitter that Scheyer and the Blue Devils have offered him a scholarship.

Whitehead, a 6-foot-8, 205-pounder from Montverde Academy currently holds 21 offers, including his latest from Duke. Louisville, Florida State, Florida, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Arkansas, West Virginia, UCLA, Pitt, Oklahoma State, LSU and Memphis are just a few of the programs to step forward with an offer.

He is currently ranked No. 6 overall in his class and No. 3 at his position.