DevilsIllustrated - Countdown: The Movie set for Nov. 20

The Duke men’s basketball social media team announced today that this year's version of Countdown to Craziness will be released on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET. The pre-recorded video will be released on YouTube, and the event will be called “Countdown: The Movie.”

This year's edition of the annual event will look far different than it has in the past. Usually Countdown to Craziness is shown on live television. Meanwhile, this year's version is pre-recorded and will be released on YouTube.

Also, we don’t have much of an idea of how Countdown: The Movie will look. Typically, Countdown to Craziness consists of player introductions followed by an intrasquad scrimmage. Will a pre-recorded YouTube video be similar in structure?

Regardless of how it looks, it will surely be a must watch for Duke fans.