DURHAM – The hype train for Cooper Flagg is moving so fast, there was applause after he finished a 10-minute, 15-second press conference during Duke’s on-campus media day.

OK, calm down. It was just from one person, and that was fellow Duke newcomer Mason Gillis from the back of Bill Brill Media Room.

It remains noteworthy, though, that Flagg is on the verge of a season in which he’ll be under the brightest spotlight as the No. 1 freshman, lock as next summer’s No. 1 NBA draft pick — while playing for a program that’s no stranger to great expectations.

“I think as far as hype and all that goes, that’s something you learn to deal with,” Flagg said on Friday. “For me, it’s about just playing basketball, so I’m excited to get going with our team.”

That’s kind of the gist of things with Flagg.

Every indication — from what we know of his high school career to Duke’s video snippets to the way teammates and coaches talk about him — is that he meets the expectations that come with being a generational talent.

But when it comes to the fervent hype and expectations surrounding him, he’s more comfortable locking into basketball. There is understanding, not ignoring, what’s expected of him — and an eagerness to just perform when games matter.

“We talk about all the things we can control and that’s been our focus,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “Cooper does an amazing job of coming to practice to work every day.

“I don’t think he likes the attention, to be honest. I think he’s all about — he wants to be like the other guys, in terms of not caring about the attention, wanting to win, wanting to compete, and he’s done a great job of setting the tone for that.”