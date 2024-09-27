PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GU1ZWTTlXN0xMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZTVlZNOVc3TEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Cooper Flagg is prepared for the hype

Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Blue Devils’ ballyhooed freshman is level-headed and ready for what season in the spotlight will bring

Cooper Flagg met with the media on Friday at Duke's on-campus media day.
Cooper Flagg met with the media on Friday at Duke's on-campus media day. (Rodd Baxley/USA Today Sports Images)
DURHAM – The hype train for Cooper Flagg is moving so fast, there was applause after he finished a 10-minute, 15-second press conference during Duke’s on-campus media day.

OK, calm down. It was just from one person, and that was fellow Duke newcomer Mason Gillis from the back of Bill Brill Media Room.

It remains noteworthy, though, that Flagg is on the verge of a season in which he’ll be under the brightest spotlight as the No. 1 freshman, lock as next summer’s No. 1 NBA draft pick — while playing for a program that’s no stranger to great expectations.

“I think as far as hype and all that goes, that’s something you learn to deal with,” Flagg said on Friday. “For me, it’s about just playing basketball, so I’m excited to get going with our team.”

That’s kind of the gist of things with Flagg.

Every indication — from what we know of his high school career to Duke’s video snippets to the way teammates and coaches talk about him — is that he meets the expectations that come with being a generational talent.

But when it comes to the fervent hype and expectations surrounding him, he’s more comfortable locking into basketball. There is understanding, not ignoring, what’s expected of him — and an eagerness to just perform when games matter.

“We talk about all the things we can control and that’s been our focus,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “Cooper does an amazing job of coming to practice to work every day.

“I don’t think he likes the attention, to be honest. I think he’s all about — he wants to be like the other guys, in terms of not caring about the attention, wanting to win, wanting to compete, and he’s done a great job of setting the tone for that.”

There were two Zion Williamson references during the roughly two hours of interviews. One was the gem of an anecdote from freshman Khaman Maluach, the South Sudanese 7-footer saying that when he tells his little cousins he’s at Duke, they don’t know what that means; but “when I tell them I’m at Zion Williamson’s school, they get it.”

And second, Flagg is entering Duke with a level of anticipation for a freshman we haven’t seen since Williamson’s phenomenon of a 2018-19 season.

The differences are there: Flagg is the No. 1-ranked recruit, whereas Williamson was No. 5 (and behind classmates RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish). One will benefit from NIL; we’re left to ponder the vastness of how much Williamson could’ve raked in in sponsorship money during his one season.

And where there is some similarity tied in: Williamson’s profile exploded when Duke took a summer exhibition trip to Canada; Flagg’s summer explosion occurred when he was practicing against Team USA before the eventual Olympic gold-medal winners departed for Paris.

Scoring against the likes of Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo, even on UNLV’s practice court, is going to attract plenty of attention.

“There’s always eyes, like, everywhere that we’re going,” Flagg said. “Around campus when we first got here, some of the students even, were kind of going crazy.

“But to me. … I just take it as a compliment, try and be respectful even if I’m not in the best mood or I’m not having the best day, I just try and be respectful.”

You can attach all of the superlatives — best, most important, most skilled, etc. — on Flagg, but there’s another category where he’s the leader that shouldn’t be forgotten.

He is the youngest player on the team, the product of reclassifying. Flagg won’t turn 18 until Dec. 21, the same day the Blue Devils are playing at Georgia Tech.

That’s why, perhaps, it’s unsurprising to see his parents in the back of the media room after his press conference wrapped up. Ralph and Kelly Flagg were also at Friday afternoon’s practice, which was open to the media for a brief window.

And there was Cooper Flagg, on the far court, working into shooting drills with teammates — a 17-year-old phenom doing his best to blend as a basketball player at Duke.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGxpdHRsZSBwcmFjdGljZSBzbmlwcGV0IHRoYXQgaW5jbHVkZXMg YSBDb29wZXIgRmxhZ2cgMywgYW4gSXNhaWFoIEV2YW5zIDMsIGFuZCBLaGFt YW4gTWFsdWFjaCB3b3JraW5nIGFnYWluc3QgYmFnLWhvbGRlciBTdGFubGV5 IEJvcmRlbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BJNnpoQTNIY2giPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QSTZ6aEEzSGNoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvbm9y IE8mIzM5O05laWxsIChAQ29ub3JPTmVpbGxfREkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29ub3JPTmVpbGxfREkvc3RhdHVzLzE4Mzk3MjMy MTUyMDk1NDE3Mzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI3 LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
