Coach K set to retire from Duke

Duke Basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski has announced plans to retire following the 2021-22 season.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman first reported the news earlier in the day.

Krzyzewski, who compiled a career record of 1,169-361 in 46 seasons overall, and 1,096-302 at Duke, becomes the second hall of fame coach this offseason, joining Roy Williams, to step away from one of the ACC’s and nation’s premier programs.

The longtime Duke head coach won five national championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015) while at Duke, and concludes his career as the NCAA’s all-time winningest coach, and leader in wins at one school.

Krzyzewski coached teams made 12 Final Four appearances (tied for most in NCAA history), won 12 ACC regular season championships, and 15 ACC Tournament titles (most in league history). He also coached nine national players of the year, six national defensive players of the year, 37 All-America selections, 28 NBA Lottery picks (most in Draft history), and 67 NBA Draft selections.

Coach K also won 12 national coach of the year honors (over eight seasons) and led his team to 126 weeks as the nation’s No. 1 ranked team in the AP poll.

Krzyzewski began his coaching career in 1975 as a graduate assistant at Indiana University under his former head coach at Army, Bob Knight. Soon after, Krzyzewski was hired as head coach at his alma mater in West Point where he spent five seasons and amassed a record of 73-59.

He was announced as Duke’s head coach on May 4, 1980. Five years later Krzyzewski won his first NCAA Tournament game as the Blue Devils’ head coach. One season later, he led Duke to his first national championship game, ultimately losing to Louisville 72-69 in 1986. Duke returned to the Final Four in 1988 and ’89, but failed to reach the title game.

Duke once again returned to the national championship game in 1990, but lost to UNLV in a lopsided game.

But in 1991, things finally came together for Krzyzewski and his Blue Devils, as they defeated Kansas for his first national title. In 1992, Duke repeated as national champion with a 71-51 rout of the Michigan Wolverines.

Krzyzewski won his third championship at Duke in 2001 with an 82-72 victory over Arizona. It took nine more years, but Coach K and his Blue Devils again found themselves as a national champion with a 61-59 win over Butler. In 2015, Duke returned to the title game and ultimately won Krzyzewski his fifth championship with a 68-63 victory over Wisconsin.

The 2015 victory gave Krzyzewski the second most title wins of all time behind legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, who won 10 championships.