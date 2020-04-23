Clint's Mailbag: Patrick Baldwin, Max Christie, Efton Reid & more
Recruiting is about all there is to hang on to with sports currently shutdown, and coaching staff’s across the country have more time than ever to look deeper into their own efforts. On the flip si...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news