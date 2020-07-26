DevilsIllustrated - Class of 2021 Texas DB commits to Duke

Duke football added yet another piece to its future defensive backfield Sunday with the commitment of Arlington (Texas) Martin standout Placide Djungu-Sungu .

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back from the class of 2021 announced his decision via Twitter.

Djungu-Sungu, who excels not only on the field, but also in the classroom drew attention from many of the nation’s elite academic institutions. Ivy League schools and other prominent programs were vying for his attention.

In the end, though, Duke’s combination of both athletics and academics was difficult to beat.

The future Blue Devil held 18 offers before selecting David Cutcliffe’s program. Those who had offered included Northwestern, Washington, Washington State, Army, Air Force, SMU, and Utah, as wells the likes of Yale, Penn, Rice and Dartmouth.

Djungu-Sungu becomes the fifth defensive back to commit to the Blue Devils, joining Dylan Merrell, Brandon Johnson, Cole Bishop and Joshua Pickett.