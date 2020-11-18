DevilsIllustrated - Cassius Stanley selected No. 54 by Indiana

Freshman guard Cassius Stanley was selected No. 54 overall (No. 24 in the second round) in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers.

Stanley is the third Blue Devil to be drafted in the second round, after finishing third on the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game.

The high-flying guard was also second on the team in rebounding with 4.9 per contest.

Stanley, who was a member of the ACC All-Freshman Team, becomes Duke's 100th draft pick, and Mike Krzyzewski's 67th all-time.