Carter Whitt on Duke's radar
It’s always nice when a local area basketball prospect is on the Duke basketball recruiting radar. Local fans can take a short trip over to the high school and enjoy watching the prep star in actio...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news