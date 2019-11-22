NEW YORK – As the son of a former NFL player, Vernon Carey Jr. knows about hype.

And he also knows that as the highest-rated recruit for Duke basketball this season, he was going to face a lot of scrutiny, especially when he chose jersey No.1, worn by a certain dude named Zion last season.

Given all that, maybe the expectations for Carey’s impact on the Blue Devils right away were a little too high. But Thursday night he started to show that he just might be capable of being a dominant big man, the latest in a long, long line at Duke.

Carey single-handedly equaled California’s output in the first half, exploding for 21 points and seven rebounds in the opening 20 minutes as Duke cruised past Cal, 87-52 in the 2K Empire Classic. The Blue Devils (5-0), playing their first game this season as the No.1-ranked team in the AP poll, struggled for 10 minutes Thursday but then pulled away from an overmatched Cal team that also came in unbeaten.

“I just was staying aggressive, that’s my mentality really,” Carey said. “After the 10 th point I felt like after that they couldn’t do anything with me down low.”

Carey finished with a career-high 31 points and 12 rebounds, and looked comfortable from inside the paint and out on the perimeter.

The 6-foot-10 Floridian was unstoppable in the first half, punctuating his offensive outburst with a 3-pointer from the top of key with 1:34 left that sent the Duke fans in the crowd to their feet.

Carey smiled thinking about that one.

“Yeah, I’m usually inside so nobody expects me to shoot that,” he said. “I knew I could shoot that and Iwas wide open, so that was nice.”

Maybe his best move come on an and-one with 8:51 left in the half when he grabbed three rebounds on the same play before putting in a layup.

“He’s a menace, man, just a menace,” Cassius Stanley said of his fellow freshman. “He’s phenomenal. He works so hard and it’s all coming out of him. We’re just feeding off him.”