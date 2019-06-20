The third Duke Blue Devil freshman has come off the draft board, as the Atlanta Hawks selected guard Cam Reddish with the No. 10 overall pick.

Reddish developed a reputation while at Duke for being calm and collected in clutch moments, hitting multiple big shots to help propel the Blue Devils to victories late in games.

The 6-foot-8 wing ranked third on the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game overall, while adding 14.7 points in ACC action. Reddish led the Blue Devils with 89 made 3-point baskets in his lone season at Duke, including a buzzer-beating game-winner at Florida State. He also finished fourth in assists per game for the Blue Devils.

Reddish was also a notable defender for the Blue Devils, ranking third on the team in steals and ninth in the ACC in steals per game with 1.6.

His selection gives Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski 41 first round picks and his 28th lottery selection.

Reddish joins former Duke center Miles Plumlee with the Hawks.