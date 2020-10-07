DevilsIllustrated - Caleb Houstan cuts list to four

Class of 2021 five-star wing Caleb Houstan has cut his list to four, and Duke is on it. Houstan, who is rated as the No. 11 player in the country announced his decision via Instagram and through a Tipton Edits post on Twitter.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward is one of the most coveted prospects in the nation, and is among one of Duke's primary targets for the class of 2021, joining Patrick Baldwin Jr., and Trevor Keels. Charles Bediako also remains in the picture.

Houstan cut his list to Duke, Virginia, Michigan and Alabama.

Devils Illustrated basketball recruiting director Clint Jackson has spent quite a bit of time evaluating the five-star wing and believes landing Houstan to an already stout class featuring AJ Griffin and Paolo Banchero would be quite the eye-opener.

"If Duke could land him, along with Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin, that would give them three top ten prospects in 2021, and that right there is just incredible.," Jackson said.

That list derives from a much larger group of potential suitors, which included the likes of North Carolina, Michigan State, Gonzaga, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Maryland, South Carolina, and Seton Hall.

Houstan is yet another prospect that fits the mold of big, versatile scoring wings that Mike Krzyzewski loves to bring to Durham.

His quick, accurate shot has long grabbed the attention of Jackson.

"Houstan is a pro level prospect," Jackson noted. "Love his outside jumper and quick trigger. He has great size and he can really bury shots. He reminds me a little bit of Klay Thompson or Cam Johnson from UNC.

"He’s fluid and runs well and I like him playing the wing in a high scoring offense. He’s an athlete but it’s his skill level that really stands out. Definitely a candidate for a short stay in the college ranks as tall, mobile guys like this, who can play on the wing, are a premium."