Duke football picked up another commitment Wednesday evening when Newton-Conover (Newton, N.C.) High defensive back Brandon Johnson made his announcement on Twitter.

The class of 2021 prospect chose the Blue Devils over finalists Wake Forest and NC State, and becomes yet another piece to David Cutcliffe’s future defense.

In a Twitter post, Johnson thanked his family, coaches and trainers before making his pledge.

“I am beyond blessed to announce that I am 100-percent committed to Duke University,” he said. “DukeGang for life.”

Johnson who is projected to play cornerback is 5-foot-10, 170-pounds and held 14 scholarship offers before making his decision.

In addition to offers from his finalists, Johnson also had offers from the likes of Tennessee, Northwestern, Appalachian State, Army, and East Carolina among others.