WINSTON-SALEM – This game was supposed to be about two starting pitchers proving themselves worthy of first-round hype, with a legion of scouts behind home plate to measure it.

Instead, this was about Duke’s offense proving that it wasn’t a non-conference fluke.

Duke beat Wake Forest 8-5 in the ACC opener for both teams on Friday night at David F. Couch Ballpark, notching 14 hits and three home runs — two off the bat of freshman AJ Gracia — against the consensus No. 1 team in the country.

“You would have thought, you would have thought for sure,” Gracia said when asked of this supposed pitcher’s duel turned into an early innings slugfest. “I feel like in a game like this, as a hitter you’re so ultra-focused. Everyone was probably more locked in than they had been the rest of the year.”

That’s hard to prove for Duke (12-1), which entered the weekend leading the country in home runs. The Blue Devils came into this game having scored 28 runs against Appalachian State on Tuesday, and they’ve also had games of scoring 17, 20 and 23 runs.

Gracia’s two-run blast in the fourth inning came after Logan Bravo worked a two-out walk and proved to be game-winning runs, giving the Blue Devils a 6-5 lead.

That the damage came against Josh Hartle (3-1) was of particular significance.

“He probably shut us down as much last year at the DBAP … in the ACC opening weekend last year as much as any pitcher we saw all year,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said. “He knocked the bat out of our hands, handcuffed us, tied us up in knots.

“I wondered, ‘Is he going to do that to us again?’ From the very first inning, I thought we had a really good approach against him.”

Duke had three doubles in the first, off the bats of Ben Miller, Bravo and Gracia. Miller and Gracia both had 4-for-5 nights, and Bravo was 2-for-4 with a triple. Gracia and Wallace Clark both had RBI singles in the third.

Zac Morris added a solo homer with two outs in the fifth, and then Gracia’s second blast was a no-doubter — as in, traveled so far it should’ve needed a visa — in the sixth.

The insurance provided a cushion for Duke closer Charlie Beilenson, who earned his nation-best sixth save by recording the final nine outs.