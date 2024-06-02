Duke’s offense that pounded its way to an ACC championship last week was all but absent in the NCAA tournament.

The Blue Devils are coming home after three games because of it.

Duke lost 4-3 to Oklahoma in an elimination game of the Norman Regional on Sunday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Oklahoma (39-20), the host of the regional, moved into a game against UConn later Sunday night. The Sooners have to beat the Huskies twice to advance, while the Huskies only need to win one more game to reach the super regional round.

The difference in the game was an insurance run the Sooners notched against Duke closer Charlie Beilenson in the seventh inning. He entered with two on and one out in the sixth and notched two strikeouts to get out of a jam, but three straight one-out singles in the seventh pushed across a run — scoring with the aid of a throwing error by shortstop Wallace Clark.

AJ Gracia had a heck of a game, driving in Duke’s (40-20) first run, robbing a two-run homer in the second inning, and hitting a two-run homer in the eighth that brought the Blue Devils to a 4-3 deficit.

Alex Stone singled after Gracia’s homer and Tyler Albright pinch-ran for him and stole second with two outs. But Chase Krewson flew out to left field and the Blue Devils were retired in order in the ninth.

Duke went from scoring 43 runs in four games to win the ACC title to scoring 10 runs in three games of the NCAA tournament.

Most of the scoring in this game was early, the Blue Devils scoring first and the Sooners answering with a three-run second. Those runs were charged to Fran Oschell III, who started for the first time this season.

Oschell walked a batter and gave up a single in the first but freshman catcher Macon Winslow threw out both runners trying to steal second. In the second, Oschell issued two more walks, both of which eventually scored. The RBI hits in that inning were a single by No. 8 hitter Rocco Garza-Gongora and a two-run triple by No. 9 hitter Jason Walk.

The damage in the second would’ve been worse if not for freshman right fielder Gracia — who drove in Duke’s run in the first — robbing John Spikerman of a two-run homer to end the inning. Here was the play: