DURHAM – Some time away was good for Dariq Whitehead, just as it seemed to be good for the rest of the Blue Devils.

“I think sometimes getting away and clearing your head and coming back can be a good thing,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “Just like I said for the team it’s a fresh start, I felt the same way for Dariq.”

No. 17 Duke rolled toward the new year with an 86-67 win over visiting Florida State on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Graduate transfer Ryan Young had 20 points and 12 rebounds without missing a shot, making seven field goals and six free throws, becoming the sixth Blue Devil to ever record a 20-10 game without a miss. Sophomore Jaylen Blakes, starting for the first time in his career, matched a career-high with 17 points — which he set in Duke’s last game.

And Whitehead, the uber-talented freshman who missed the first three games and finally looked to be revving up to speed before missing Duke’s last game with an illness, had a season-high 16 points.

Scheyer told Whitehead what was coming.

“I knew coming back (from the holiday break), I had to lock in more than previous weeks,” Whitehead said. “Coach believed in me, he told me this was going to be the game, he told me he felt like I was going to get my confidence back in this game.”

Whitehead scored 15 against Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 10, and then missed Duke’s trip to Wake Forest. The Blue Devils missed him in that 81-70 loss.

Because Duke was off for Christmas after the Wake Forest game, Whitehead went until Dec. 27 before practicing again.

“A long time without basketball,” Whitehead said. “But like I said, you’ve just gotta have coaches who believe in you and the main thing is confidence. Coaches had confidence in me and I went out there and produced.”

That, Scheyer explained, is the lesson to be gleaned.

“Give him credit, but this is for any of our guys: It’s never smooth sailing,” Scheyer said. “It just isn’t. For Dariq, I think he’s gotten a lot tougher in this stretch. He’s not the only one, I could go through any of our guys, any of our freshmen have gone through ups and downs already.

“Any freshman who’s ever come through here has gone through that and they’re going to be better for it.”