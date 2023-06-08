DURHAM – Hindsight being perfect and all, Duke’s backslide in May led the Blue Devils to winning last weekend’s regional at Coastal Carolina.

You read that right.

Chris Pollard’s team has been a loose bunch for most of the season and the exception was the Blue Devils’ worst stretch. That was a 3-8 stretch, including four straight losses, before Duke went to Coastal Carolina and beat all three teams in the Conway regional once to reach a super regional series at Virginia, which starts Friday.

The Blue Devils dropped out of position to host a regional, Pollard explained, because they were thinking about doing something no Duke baseball team has done before.

“Maybe we let the pressure of trying to host a regional impact our play in the month of May,” Pollard said. “I think we all, me included, got wrapped up in, ‘Hey, if we play well here in the next two weeks, we’re going to host a regional in Durham and that’s something that’s never been done before.’

“I don’t think we played bad baseball. But I don’t think we were the loosest version of ourselves.”

That’s the team the Blue Devils got back to being in Conway.

It’s best evidenced by Duke’s 12-3 thrashing of Coastal Carolina in Monday night’s decisive game. One night after losing in its first chance to clinch the regional, the Blue Devils lived by their #bluecollar mantra and steamrolled into the program’s third super regional appearance since 2018.

“Once we got through the ACC tournament and it was a realization that, ‘Hey, we’re going to have to go on the road now,’ that pressure was off,” Pollard said. “We just kind of loosened back up and got back to who we were.

“Some of our struggles in May are, candidly, on me.”

Duke didn’t struggle at Coastal Carolina.