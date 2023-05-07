Duke scuffled for a while in its return to action after a week off before exploding for nine runs — six of them coming on two homers by Luke Storm — in the eighth inning to beat Longwood 13-9 on Sunday at Jack Coombs Field.

The Blue Devils (32-13) hadn’t played since last Sunday because of final exams. They improved to 16-3 since the start of April.

Duke’s rally started with MJ Metz reaching on an error and Storm hitting a home run to start the eighth. The Blue Devils loaded the bases on two hit batters that sandwiched a single, and Damon Lux followed with an RBI single.

Alex Mooney tied the game at 9-9 with a two-run single with the bases still loaded, and then Storm hit a two-out grand slam for his second homer of the inning. Storm also drove in a run in the fourth, rounding up his 3-for-5, seven-RBI game.

Lux, Mooney and Alex Stone all had two-hit, two-RBI days for Duke.

The Blue Devils trailed 7-1 midway through the fourth, as Longwood (19-28) had eight hits and seven runs against Duke’s first two pitchers, Andrew Healy and Jason White. Three of the six runs charged to Healy were unearned.

Aidan Weaver steadied things with two shutout innings, and Owen Proksch (5-2) picked up the win by finishing the top of the eighth. Closer James Tallon pitched a 1-2-3 ninth despite it not being a save situation.

The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader, but the second game was canceled because of approaching storms.