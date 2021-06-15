Blue Devils offer class of 2022 PG

Duke has not made June 15 just about rising juniors. Instead, the coaching staff has also made a move for a fast-rising senior from Indiana.

Four-star point guard J.J. Starling has picked up an offer from the Duke Blue Devils, sources have confirmed with Devils Illustrated.

The 6-foot-4 prospect from La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere is noted for his high skill level and has impressed programs from across the nation.

AAU’s Albany City Rocks former coach Patrick Neary, who has watched Starling since he played on the 15U circuit, spoke with Clint Jackson about him and had high praise.

“High skilled, efficient as hell, pure jumpsuit from off the bounce to catch and shoot,” Neary said. Athleticism really picking up. Competitive, next level character as a kid. I personally have never coached him, but have watched him since he was on 15s.”

Jackson put in perspective the praise Starling is receiving from Neary, by offering a reminder that he has worked with the likes of Isaiah Stewart, Kevin Huerter and a other NBA player that have come through his EYBL squad.

In addition to Duke, Starling holds offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Washington and Siena. He has also drawn interest from Kansas.

He is rated as the No. 46 player in the nation and No. 14 at his position.