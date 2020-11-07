DevilsIllustrated - Blue Devils lose big to UNC

Duke Football’s downward trajectory continued Saturday, as the Blue Devils were handed their biggest loss of the season, an embarrassing 56-24 defeat to rival North Carolina.

The Blue Devils, who have just two wins on the season - one over fellow bottom dwelling Syracuse, and Group of Five opponent Charlotte - have been unable to make any positive progress as the season has moved along.

Duke gave up 356 yards of total offense to UNC in the first half alone, allowing the Tar Heels to score on every single drive of the opening 30 minutes. UNC’s 42-10 advantage at the half essentially sank the Blue Devils long before the game was even close to being over.

The Blue Devils’ defense had generally been good, or at least above average, for much of the season. But the Tar Heels completely controlled the game from the opening possession to the final whistle. David Cutcliffe’s team ultimately gave up 573 total yards.

UNC’s Sam Howell completed 18 of 27 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He ended his day early in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Duke’s offense struggled yet again. There’s no way to really sugarcoat it, as the team continued its turnover ways. The Blue Devils handed the ball over two times.

Quarterback Chase Brice continued his season long slump, completing just 47.8-percent of his passes for 155 yards. He threw one interception and was sacked three times.

Reserve quarterback Gunnar Holmberg made his case for the position, completing 7 of 9 passes for 71 yards in the fourth quarter.

There was some positive components to take from the ground game, though. Mataeo Durant continued his success, as he rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown on just 11 carries.

Duke’s offense managed 411 yards on the day.