Duke adds wide receiver from Harvard

Duke picked up the second player in a couple of categories with one addition Saturday night.

Cooper Barkate has been announced as a transfer addition, joining the Blue Devils from Harvard with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Barkate is both the second wide receiver to join the Blue Devils, as Oklahoma transfer Andrel Anthony Jr. was added last week. And Barkate is the second member of the first-team All-Ivy League selection added, as defensive lineman Josiah Green was added from Dartmouth.

Barkate put up impressive numbers in a breakout season.

The 6-1, 195-pounder had 63 catches for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games this past season. He had at least 75 yards in every game and went over 100 five times, including an eight-catch, 169-yard, two-touchdown game in what’s known as The Game, which is the season finale against Yale (Harvard lost 34-29.

Barkate was one of three finalists for the Ivy League’s offensive player of the year award.

Duke needs some help at its receiver position, given the couple of standouts who are playing in their final game as Blue Devils on Thursday night in the Gator Bowl. Jordan Moore and Eli Pancol are both out of eligibility; they’ve combined for 105 catches, 1,539 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.