Blue Devils looking for changes on diamond

WINSTON-SALEM – The message from coach Chris Pollard to his Duke baseball team is to take things one day at a time.

That has to happen for a Blue Devils team that’s had more bad days than good ones lately.

Duke lost 16-11 to host Wake Forest on Sunday at David F. Couch Ballpark, finishing a three-game sweep – the second weekend in a row that the Blue Devils have been swept following last weekend’s three losses to Miami.

“Right now we don’t need to worry about what we’ve done, we don’t need to worry about what’s in front of us,” Pollard said after Sunday’s game. “We have to focus on winning each day. And the message is, ‘Turn each game into a one-game season and compete like crazy on that one day, and then we’ll figure out the next day when it gets here.’”

Duke (13-19, 3-12 ACC) lost its sixth straight ACC game, but the Blue Devils didn’t go quietly.

Wake Forest (25-7, 9-6) led 11-2 after six innings, but Duke’s seven-run eighth inning cut the deficit down to two, at 12-10. RJ Schreck’s grand slam was the big swing in that inning.

The Deacons tacked on another four runs in the bottom half of the inning, though, and that ultimately put the game out of reach.

Duke used seven pitchers, with starter Billy Seidl walking five batters and only recording four outs. Duke’s relievers walked three more, along with hitting four batters.

“Too much free offense,” Pollard said of what went wrong early. “Too many walks early, hit-by-pitch. If we can keep some of that damage off the board early in the game, then when we break out late, could be a different story.”

The reigning ACC champions have lost seven of their last eight games. At the halfway point of the 30-game ACC slate, Duke, Boston College (3-12) and Clemson (2-9) look like they’ll be fighting for the final spot in the ACC tournament (the top 12 teams get in).

For the Blue Devils to get there, they’re going to undergo some changes.

“We’ll have to look to make some changes going into next weekend,” Pollard said. “We’ve got to look at everything.”