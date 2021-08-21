Blue Devils land three star safety

David Cutcliffe and the Duke coaching staff have added another piece to their defense with a commitment from three star safety Nathan Vail.

Vail, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect from Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison High announced his decision to choose the Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon.

“I just feel the most comfortable there,” Vail said. “I feel like I can succeed the most on and off the field. It’s where I can see myself being the happiest the next four or five years.”

Prior to his public announcement, Vail informed the Duke coaching staff on a telephone call.

As expected, Cutcliffe and company were excited to get the news from Vail, who many believed at one point was destined to choose the local school, Georgia Tech.

“We were all excited on the phone,” he said. “I had my family on the phone with him and we were just excited. They were super pumped to welcome me into the family.”

Vail chose Duke over 15 other scholarship offers, including from the likes of Georgia Tech, Boston College and Nebraska, who along with Duke comprised his final four.