Every so often there is a surprise commitment. And while Cassius Stanley’s decision did not come out of nowhere, his recruitment to Duke is relatively new.

Stanley announced his decision to sign with Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils on Monday, choosing them over UCLA, Kansas and Oregon. His hometown Bruins were considered by many to be the favorite, while a majority of college hoops fans believed the 6-foot-5 shooting guard was headed to Kansas.

On Feb. 27, however, members of the Duke coaching staff made a trip to California to get a closer look at Stanley. They liked what they saw, and his recruitment picked up steam from that point forward.

Over the next month and a half-plus, Duke made up significant ground on Stanley’s other suitors. In the end, Krzyzewski’s message stuck.

So, what does Duke get in Stanley?

Devils Illustrated’s Clint Jackson, who admittedly has not scouted him nearly as much as Duke’s other targets, offers his take.

“Full disclosure is that I haven’t seen Stanley in action as much as all of the other Duke commitments and targets in 2019,” Jackson said. “But I have watched him live once and saw pieces of another game.

“It’s easy to see that he’s gifted. His size at 6-foot-5 is perfect for a college wing and I see him as an interchangeable guy who can play the two or the three. He generates plays via his dribble-drive and has a good feel for things going to the rim. He passes well on the move and uses his size and bounce to score over bigger players in lane.

“He’s a versatile defender from what I saw, one who can switch and guard multiple positions. He’s also an above average rebounder as a two or three.”