DURHAM – All but two teams in college football will have played a game — and 13 FBS teams will have played twice — by the time Clemson and Duke square off next Monday night.

It’s not ideal, but it’s also not like Duke is going to shy away from the spotlight of playing what amounts to college football’s only Monday Night Football game until the College Football Playoff.

“Obviously, I think our kids will be ready when they come out of the tunnel,” coach Mike Elko said Monday afternoon. “I’d probably rather play earlier. I don’t know that you really want to sit around all weekend and let all of college football unfold before you get to go out there. …

“We’re excited to go out there and play somebody else. This group knows that a lot of people chose to come back to this program for this season.”

The ninth-ranked Tigers have won seven of the last eight ACC championships and Elko has made no secret of the high regard he holds for Dabo Swinney’s program.

“Clemson coming in, unbelievable respect for this program,” Elko said. “I’ve said this all offseason and it’s the truth, they’re the gold standard of ACC football.”

The Blue Devils are coming off a 9-4 season, Elko’s first at the helm. They return a plethora of starters on offense and defense, some of whom could have pursued professional options.

Playing Clemson in an opener that comes two days later than most other teams means Duke is off on Tuesday, and Wednesday will mark the start of a routine game week.

“It’s just trying to do the standard mental preparation to make sure that they’re coming out of that locker room confident, comfortable and ready,” Elko said.