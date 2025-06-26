Blue Devils’ guard duo drafted in second round

One of Duke’s starting guards didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called in the second round of the NBA draft; the other Duke starting guard had to wait a little longer but was still picked in the top 50.

Sion James was drafted 33rd overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Tyrese Proctor went 49th to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It rounds out a program-record-tying five draft picks for Duke, as Cooper Flagg (Dallas), Kon Knueppel (Charlotte) and Khaman Maluach (Phoenix) were all drafted in the top 10 on Wednesday night.

And it means Duke’s entire starting five from last season was drafted.

The only other time Duke has had five players picked in the same draft was 2022; that was also when five starters were drafted and follows the last Final Four that Duke made. Those players drafted were Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams, AJ Griffin, Wendell Moore Jr. and Trevor Keels.