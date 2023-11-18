Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Blue Devils fall short at Virginia

Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Duke gets behind by two touchdowns in third quarter, can’t complete fourth-quarter rally in losing fourth game of the last five

Duke's Sahmir Hagans can't pull in a catch against Virginia's Tayvonn Kyle during Saturday's game.
Duke's Sahmir Hagans can't pull in a catch against Virginia's Tayvonn Kyle during Saturday's game. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – This didn’t feel like an emotional let-down or failure to bounce back from last weekend for Duke coach Mike Elko.

Saturday’s 30-27 loss at Virginia just felt like a poor performance at Scott Stadium.

“For us to become the program that we want to become, for us to get where we want to go as Duke football and become a team that’s consistently competing for this thing in November, I think understanding the challenge every single week, executing every single week, what that takes and what that looks like,” Elko said.

Saturday’s game wasn’t a total and complete failure, as Duke mounted a fourth-quarter rally all the way to needing an onside kick recovery it failed to get with 1:13 left.

But the result has become all too familiar for a Blue Devils team that started the season 5-1.

Duke (6-5, 3-4 ACC) has lost four of its last five games — the only win being the only home game in this stretch, against Wake Forest — and closes out the regular season with next weekend’s Senior Day game against Pittsburgh.

“I’m discouraged with how we played today,” Elko said. “I’m not disappointed in who we are. I thought we battled all the way to the end.”

A week after giving up a season-high 537 yards in the double overtime loss at UNC, Duke gave up 448 yards to Virginia (3-8, 2-5). That’s the most the Cavaliers have had against an FBS team this season — they had 453 against William & Mary.

Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea completed 21 of 30 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. He also led Virginia with 66 rushing yards and, perhaps the most-important part for a QB who had 10 giveaways in five games, didn’t commit a turnover.

“We had a few opportunities to get the ball,” Duke nickel Brandon Johnson said. “We’ve just gotta execute and capitalize on those opportunities whenever those opportunities present themselves.”

Virginia's Malik Washington, right, catches a touchdown in front of Duke's Brandon Johnson.
Virginia's Malik Washington, right, catches a touchdown in front of Duke's Brandon Johnson. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports Images)

Therein lies the main takeaway for Duke on this thing.

Saturday’s loss guarantees a few things — the Blue Devils can’t match last season’s win total, can’t finish above .500 in the ACC, and won’t have a winning record in November.

It also means their only road win of the season came at Connecticut.

“They made plays, which teams are going to do,” Johnson said. “As a defense, we’ve got to gel together, we’ve got to lock in and like I said, make sure we have great weeks of practice, therefore it carries over to the game.”

Todd Pelino made a 29-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to tie the game at 10-10. It capped a 15-play drive.

That was the last good news for Duke for a while.

Virginia forced a three-and-out and scored in the first four minutes of the second half. The touchdown was a 29-yard pass from Colandrea to Malachi Fields, and came one play after Colandrea threw a 27-yard pass to Malik Washington to convert a third-and-11.

On the three-and-out, Duke was stuffed on third-and-1 — one of three times the Blue Devils failed to convert that scenario.

“You know, very disappointing,” Elko said. “That’s obviously something we’ve been really good at, it’s something we take a lot of pride in and we didn’t get it done today.”

Grayson Loftis was intercepted on Duke’s ensuing possession, and Virginia turned that into a two-touchdown lead with Colandrea’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Washington on third-and-goal.

Duke clawed back into the game and was within a touchdown, at 27-20, with 9:03 left when Jaquez Moore broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown run.

Virginia took the ensuing possession down to Duke’s 13-yard line, bleeding several minutes off the clock and forcing Elko’s hand to use all three timeouts. Will Bettridge’s 30-yard field goal with 3:43 left made it 30-20.

The last gasp was Duke’s 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Mehki Wall’s 2-yard touchdown catch — the first of the redshirt freshman’s career. Charlie Ham’s onside kick was recovered by Kyle.

Virginia scored first on a 34-yard catch-and-run by Washington, the Cavaliers’ All-ACC-to-be wide receiver. He ran a mid-level crossing route and stiff-armed Jaylen Stinson to free himself for the last 15 yards or so.

Duke responded with a decent drive that reached Virginia’s 25-yard line, but Jordan Waters lost a fumble.

The Blue Devils drew even at 7-7 early in the second quarter when Jalon Calhoun hauled in Loftis’ high-arching pass to the back corner of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

EXTRA POINTS: The penalty disparity was stark: Duke had one 10-yard penalty, while Virginia was penalized 12 times for 117 yards. … This is the second time under Elko (24 games) that Duke has lost the turnover margin by two; the other was this season’s loss to Notre Dame. That’s also the only other game this season in which Duke failed to create a turnover. … Wall had five catches for 36 yards, all in the fourth quarter. Moore had nine catches for 117 yards to lead Duke’s receiving corps.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement