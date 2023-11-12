Duke drops heartbreaker at UNC after fourth-quarter rally

Drake Maye throws for a 2-point conversion in the second overtime to beat Duke on Saturday night. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports Images)

DURHAM – Duke needed one more clutch play to extend Saturday night’s latest chapter in its football rivalry with North Carolina. Grayson Loftis’ pass to Jalon Calhoun sailed through the back of the end zone, though, sealing UNC’s 47-45 win over the Blue Devils at Kenan Memorial Stadium. “That’s what rivalries are, that’s what rivalry is about,” Duke coach Mike Elko said. “You certainly have to give those guys credit.” UNC (8-2, 4-2 ACC) scored a touchdown on Drake Maye’s 5-yard rush in the second overtime, and converted the 2-point conversion on Maye’s scrambling throw to John Copenhaver. Duke (6-4, 3-3) answered with Loftis’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Moore, but the failed 2-point attempt was an abrupt end to a thriller — and sent the student section spilling onto the field. “It’s a rivalry, we all know how big it is,” said running back Jordan Waters, who scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. “To come up short, it’s always disappointing.” Waters’ touchdowns came 4½ minutes apart and sandwiched an onside kick recovery. The first one brought Duke to within 26-21, and the second — along with a 2-point conversion — gave the Blue Devils a 29-26 lead. That set the stage for a wild last two minutes, with UNC taking a lead on Bryson Nesbit’s 15-yard touchdown catch, Duke retaking it with Loftis’ 30-yard touchdown to Moore on fourth down, and UNC tying the game at 36-36 with a 43-yard field goal on the last play of regulation. And, exhale. There were controversial calls and we’ll get to those in a column.

Duke's Jaylen Coleman runs through a hole against UNC on Saturday night. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports Images)

This marked the fifth straight loss to UNC in the series, so it’ll be another year that the Tar Heels own the Victory Bell. It was wheeled out to midfield in the chaos of the post-game celebration, ringing as Duke’s players left the field. “You get punched, you get up. You get knocked down, you get up again. There is no choice, there is no message,” defensive tackle DeWayne Carter said. “I think that’s the way we’re trained as a team. That’s our mentality, that’s that grittiness.” It was that mentality that had Duke fight and claw its way back into this game. UNC took seven minutes off of the clock in the third quarter with its fourth drive of the game that penetrated Duke’s red zone and ended with a field goal. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Omarion Hampton scored on a 2-yard touchdown to make it 26-14 — part of his 169-yard rushing performance, along with eight catches for 47 yards. When Duke went three-and-out on its next possession and punted back to a UNC offense it had stopped from scoring on once of six drives (an interception), a comeback felt unlikely. Duke got the stop it needed, marched 70 yards on seven plays for Waters’ first touchdown, and then scored again to set up all of the late-game and overtime theatrics. “We knew how explosive they were on offense, we knew that we couldn’t play a 15-, 16-possession type game,” Elko said. “We were trying to do everything we could to just hang in there and just get it to the fourth quarter, and then in the fourth quarter we were going to turn it loose. “I think that’s what we did. I thought in the fourth quarter, Grayson was phenomenal.”

Duke's Grayson Loftis prepares to make a throw against UNC. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports Images)