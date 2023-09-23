Duke seized control in the second quarter of a 41-7 win at Connecticut to remain unbeaten on Saturday.

The 18th-ranked Blue Devils (4-0) controlled this game with their defense and got a touchdown on that side of the ball, with defensive tackle DeWayne Carter scooping a fumble and returning it 26 yards for a touchdown.

“Really happy with how we played defense today,” coach Mike Elko said. “Obviously, I thought we played one of our best defensive performances of my tenure here.”

It came oh-so-close to being the second shutout of an FBS opponent in 17 games under Elko. UConn (0-4) scored with 12 seconds left, crossing the 200-yard mark for the game on the previous play (and winding up with 203 yards of offense).

Through three quarters, UConn had 95 yards of offense and quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson was 8-for-19 for 45 yards.

“I thought we were suffocating, I thought we leveraged the football really well,” Elko said. “I thought we took away the throw game, I thought we were much improved on third down, which was obviously an emphasis coming off of last week.”

For the first time this season, Duke’s rushing attack didn’t dominate the game. The Blue Devils got three rushing touchdowns — two more by Jordan Waters, who’s up to seven this season and has two in each of the last three games, and one by quarterback Riley Leonard — but only had 57 yards on 19 carries through the first three quarters.

Leonard had season highs of completions (23), attempts (34) and passing yards (248). He spread the ball around, with Jordan Moore leading the way (eight catches, 86 yards and a touchdown) and Jalon Calhoun (six for 76) leading the way.

Six Blue Devils caught passes, including the first career catch for Jeremiah Hasley, a converted tight end (from linebacker).

Linebacker Nick Morris Jr. led Duke with eight tackles and defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles had 1½ sacks.