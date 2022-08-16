Blue Devils camp report: Part 7

DURHAM – Duke’s first scrimmage of fall camp was balanced in the eyes of coach Mike Elko, who was also pleased with a few other aspects.

“For the first scrimmage, I though it was clean,” Elko said. “We didn’t have a lot of penalties, we didn’t have a lot of turnovers, so from that standpoint I thought it was good.”

The Blue Devils are hardly a finished product, though.

Elko wants to see a few things improve over this next week, which began Tuesday after the Blue Devils didn’t practice Monday.

One of those areas is the passing game – with improvement needed on behalf of quarterbacks and receivers.

“I think we’ve still got to get a little bit better at executing our passing game,” Elko said. “And that was with every quarterback – I think Riley (Leonard) and Jordan (Moore) and Henry (Belin IV), I think that’s a big point of emphasis for us.”

On the receiving end, Duke has had a variety of players show flashes of becoming downfield threats – it’s just that none of them have done it consistently enough.

“We certainly have seen flash plays,” Elko said, noting standout catches or days by Eli Pancol, Jontavis Robertson, Sahmir Hagans, Jalon Calhoun and Moore when he’s been at receiver. “But then there’s a consistency to execution and route running and consistently catching the football and throwing it in the right places. …

“We’ve seen that we have guys who have the ability to make explosive plays. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re consistent play in and play out. I think that’s probably the big gap we’ve gotta get closed this week.”

The first-year head coach was pleased with Duke’s offensive line and the way the Blue Devils ran the ball. Running back is one of the positions that even if media were allowed to report depth chart movement, it’d be futile – Duke appears to have at least four running backs* it trusts in the backfield.

Backtracking to what Elko said about turnovers, that’s obviously an area ripe for improvement. Duke was minus-7 last season and minus-19 in 2020.

While Elko and the rest of the Blue Devils have made it clear they’ve turned the page from the previous staff, they’re not ignorant to what plagued Duke in past seasons.

“The last time we had a positive turnover margin was 2014,” Elko said. “In 2013, 2014, we had a positive turnover margin and those were obviously extremely successful years for Duke football.”

On that note, Elko was also pleased with how well Duke tackled.

“I thought we tackled as a defense better than we have in live situations up until that point,” Elko said.

* in alphabetical order: Jaylen Coleman, Jaquez Moore, Terry Moore, Jordan Waters … and Eric Weatherly had a strong run or two today.